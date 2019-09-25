Neighbor rescues man from burning Gautier home just moments before explosion

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier resident Jimmy Shoemaker didn’t hesitate when he saw flames shooting from his friend’s home Friday night.
“I had to do what I had to do to get him out of that house, that burning house," he said.
He went into action, working with another neighbor to rip the house’s front door from the hinges and pull his friend, known as Froot, to safety.
“We moved Froot to my yard across the street because I knew the house was [going to] blow up, and as soon as I got to my yard, the house just completely blew up,” he said.
“It sounded like a nuclear bomb," said Shoemaker.
“The breeze flew on us. We felt the heat, the flames, and it shook the ground and knocked me down a little bit,” he said.
Fire investigators returned to the house Tuesday searching through the rubble for answers as to what caused the explosion. They believe it may have been a propane tank.
Gautier Deputy Fire Chief Derek McCoy said this should be a warning to others.
“Propane tanks in itself should be stored outside. They need to be mindful about what they store in their home. They really do because it’s their life that can be drastically affected by it," said Chief McCoy.
The man who lived in the home remains in the hospital, where he’s being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. But had it not been for Shoemaker and others’ brave actions, Chief McCoy believes this story would have had a much different ending.
“They’re heroes in their own right. They physically removed the door from the home to be able to remove the occupant. So my hat’s off to them for sure," said Chief McCoy.
But Shoemaker doesn’t call himself a hero. He says he was just doing the right thing.
“I would do it again for him... for anyone that I love," he said.
Investigators are still looking into what originally sparked the fire that led to the explosion.
Friends are working to raise money to help the man injured in the fire.
