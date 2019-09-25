Burn ban in effect for Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, at the request of the Copiah County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately.
The MFC approved the Copiah County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation, and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.
“Over the past two weeks, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to 108 wildfires across the state that have burned more than 2,000 acres,” Bozeman said. “Current weather conditions are optimal for wildfires. We are asking Mississippians to use extreme caution when starting an outdoor fire.”
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set.
For more information about active burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook and Twitter.
