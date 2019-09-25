MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - State investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi.
A spokesperson with the Clarksdale Police Department says the shooting happened at MLK and Boliver and involved someone with the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting.
No other information was immediately released.
