Magee firefighter suffers burns and bruises after falling from second story of apartment complex

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magee Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 10:40 a.m. for a fire in Colonial Circle Apartments.
According to the department, Ladder 1 and Engine 4 responded and found heavy smoke showing from the second story of the apartment building. Interior attack was made on the second story.
During the primary search, one firefighter fell partially through the second story and was able to recover, with help from his partner, out of the hole. The firefighter suffered minor burns and injuries.
The fire was contained to the floor and void space between the first and second floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.