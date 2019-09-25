Jackson Fire Department installing free smoke alarms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has received smoke alarms from the Mississippi Department of Insurance State Marshal’s Office to install in residential homes within the city.
Installing a smoke alarm is the first step to keeping your family safe, and also reduces the number of tragedies attributed to home fires.
Members of JFD (Community Relations & Fire Safety Education) will professionally install a minimum of four smoke alarms in a residential home.
To sign up, or for more information, please call Division Fire Chief Malcolm Alexander, at 601-960-1399.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.