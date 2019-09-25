Health related occupations continue to grow and stay in high demand

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national look at the fastest growing occupations nationally reveals many of them are health related.
As the population ages, the need for care rises.
“Nursing is poised for tremendous growth over upcoming years," explained Mississippi College Dean of School of Nursing Kimberly Sharp. "We’ve seen an upsurge of interest within the nursing profession.”
But once they’re in the working world, going back to school to further their degrees isn’t always easy.
Mississippi College School of Nursing has worked with the IHL to create the state's first Clinical Nurse Leader track.
“Clinical nurse leaders are unique and they have been really valued part of the VA program in nursing," noted Sharp. "The clinical nurse leader actually works with the patients in the bedside. So, it’s not requiring nurses to change their area of practice. But what we’re trying to do is promote nurses at the beside who can improve patient outcomes and also improve the cost efficiencies in the work environment.”
The Master of Science Nursing, CNL track is online, creating more flexibility for nurses wanting new professional opportunities and eventually higher pay upon completion.
“It’s a minimum of 36 hours and a maximum of 45, I believe," said MC Nursing Admissions Program Specialist Owen Boutwell. "So, depending on when a student comes in and how fast they go, cause some students could move at a little faster pace. It could be a year to a year and half. Nurses can actually be in their place of employment and do their preceptorships while they’re on the job.”
The state can also benefit from a new training option.
“There’s a great need within the state and we’re trying to develop a population that stays here to work with the people in Mississippi,” added Sharp.
For more details on the Mississippi College Master of Science-Clinical Nurse Leader Track, including how to apply,
