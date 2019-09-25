First Alert Forecast: trending warmer by the weekend

WEDNESDAY: With the front still nearby, we’ll remain slightly unsettled with a mix of sun and clouds and an opportunity for a few widely spaced afternoon showers. Highs will manage the lower, to a few, middle 90s again as we remain well above average for this time of the year. Lows will drop to near 70° by early Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: A nearby front will keep a few clouds in the skies, mixing with sunshine and limited chance for a few showers. Highs will remain well above the average – in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanding ridge of high pressure will bring August heat levels back to central Mississippi to round out the week. Highs will gradually begin to head into the lower to middle 90s by the end of the work week – eventually middle to upper 90s emerge by the weekend and the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain minimal, at best – mostly, non-existent.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.