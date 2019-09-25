Drivers should expect detours as closures scheduled for Northshore Pkwy.

Drivers will detour onto Spillway Road to Lakeshore Drive.
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The southbound lanes of Northshore Parkway will be closed from Lakeshore Drive to Spillway Road on September 26. Drivers will detour onto Lakeshore Drive to Spillway Road.

On September 27, the northbound lanes of Northshore Parkway will be closed from Spillway Road to Lakeshore Drive. Drivers will once again detour onto Spillway Road to Lakeshore Drive.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Road Department at 601-824-2424 or bu email.

