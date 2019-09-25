Cowboys favored by 2.5-points over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will return home from a two-game West Coast road trip as underdogs when they face Dallas on Sunday night. Las Vegas installed the undefeated Cowboys as 2.5-point favorites over the Saints (2-1)
Last season, the Cowboys beat New Orleans, 13-10, in Arlington. The Saints only lost three games last regular season.
The Saints are 1-2 against the spread in 2019. They covered only against the Seahawks this past Sunday.
