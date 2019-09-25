Coliseum transforms into ‘The Ice Dome’ for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State fair goers will see a new attraction this year that was at the fair about 60 years ago!
Hundreds of ice skates are ready to be strapped on inside the Mississippi Coliseum, which will be known as “The Ice Dome” in the coming week.
“We built a matted floor that has a solution called Glycol," explains Steve Hutton, Executive Director of the Fair Commission. "So, we make the floor 20 degrees below zero [and] get the floor cold, spray some water over there. It forms an ice barrier, then we flood it over a series of 1 to 2 days and we build 5 to 6 inches of ice.”
The equipment for the rink was rented out from a business in Miami, Florida of all places.
It will cost $10 to hit the ice, which includes skate rental.
“We don’t normally have the Coliseum open to the public, so this is going to be an air conditioned space for people to come get out of the heat," said Hutton. "But the fun thing is you can ice skate in 70 degree weather. So you can ice skate in shirts and a t-shirt, which is something a lot of people don’t get to do.”
Skaters will get wristbands so they can come and go while mixing in fun from the carnival midway, which is also taking shape this week.
In just a matter of time it will be filled with hundreds of people.
“All the vendors are rolling into town because they’re at other fairs," Hutton said. "A lot of them are local people, they’re here setting up. As well as the ice rink, our new Budweiser pavilion, which is a 21,000 air conditioned tent, we haven’t had that in years!”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.