The Canton Board of Aldermen set date for special election

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Board of Aldermen held a meeting Tuesday night to vacate the seat in Ward 5 that was held by Vickie McNeill.
McNeill resigned from the post citing her health. She was indicted on voter fraud charges. Those charges were dropped in exchange for her resignation.
Mayor William Truly says the city is moving on and preparing for a runoff election to replace former Alderman Andrew Grant who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud and stepped down from his office.
He also agreed not to seek office in the future.
Mayor Truly said, “As it relates to former Alderman Andrew Grant, we have a special election runoff October 8th. We’ve had the primary election, and so that election coming up October the 8th and we’ll see how it turns out. As it relates to Miss Courtney Rainey, that’s a different kind of election. It is not a municipal election. It is a school board election and in the final analysis the school board will make a determination on when that election is going to be held.”
The Board of Aldermen set the election to replace Vickie McNeill for October 29th.
Courtney Rainey was the City’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and a member of the school board. She was sentenced Monday to 15 years on a conviction for witness intimidation.
