Armed man fights Pearl officers before dying of suspected drug overdose

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police officers were involved in a struggle while trying to identify a male suspect in a stolen vehicle dispute Tuesday night.
Authorities were called to 105 River Ridge Court around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the owner of the vehicle and the 32-year-old suspect, Aloysius Mabry of Belzoni.
Mabry disobeyed officers’ orders when he entered a back bedroom of the home and then resisted being detained.
While Mabry struggled with officers, a gun fell out of his shorts. He was then tased and brought under control.
Illegal narcotics were found in the suspects possession and the Pearl Fire Department and Paffoed Ambulance were called and paramedics administered aid.
Additional narcotics were found that he had ingested.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he would die early Wednesday morning of a suspected drug overdose.
Mabry’s body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an exact cause of death.
