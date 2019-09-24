24-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in Madison County while driving on MS-16 near Pat Luckett Road in Madison County Monday night.
According to Cpl. Stewart with MHP, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. when MHP was called to a 2-vehicle crash. A Nissan Pathfinder was driving westbound on MS-16 when an eastbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line and collided head on with the Pathfinder.
The driver of the Pathfinder, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Beasley from Canton, was transported to Merit Health in Madison with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Altima, identified as 24-year-old Tanner L. Seales from Philadelphia, MS died from his injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.