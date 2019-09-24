24-year-old man killed in Madison County wreck

By Morgan Howard | September 24, 2019 at 8:19 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 8:19 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in Madison County while driving on MS-16 near Pat Luckett Road in Madison County Monday night.

According to Cpl. Stewart with MHP, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. when MHP was called to a 2-vehicle crash. A Nissan Pathfinder was driving westbound on MS-16 when an eastbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line and collided head on with the Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Beasley from Canton, was transported to Merit Health in Madison with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Altima, identified as 24-year-old Tanner L. Seales from Philadelphia, MS died from his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

