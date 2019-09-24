Waynesboro man arrested for sexually abusing a vulnerable person

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Waynesboro man faces 15 years in prison for sexual battery of a vulnerable person.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Theodoric Davis turned himself in to authorities Monday after a Wayne County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual battery. The indictment alleges Davis touched a vulnerable person without the victim’s consent for the purpose of gratifying his lust, while employed as a contract transporter.
Davis was booked into the Wayne County jail. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
