Tuesday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s through this weekend and early next week. It will feel more like 95 to 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s. While we can expect sunshine day to day, there is a very slight chance for showers, but little to no significant rainfall is expected. It will be so warm this weekend and early next week, that high temperatures may tie or set new records. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and west at the same speed Wednesday. Average high is 84 and the average low is 62 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 6:53pm. The tropics remain active, but nothing threatening our part of the world.