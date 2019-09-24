Transparency goal for 41 graduates of Jackson Police Citizens Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forty-one people ranging in age from 19 to 80-something are now graduates of the Jackson Police Citizens Academy.
They’ve spent several days taking a “behind-the-scenes” look at what it takes to be a Jackson police officer. There were ride-a-longs, tours and, most popular, a visit to the firing range.
Corporal Fredrick Suttles said those taking part are not just people from Hinds County.
“Even in this class, we have residents from Madison County. We have some that came from Rankin County, so it’s the metro-Jackson. We open our doors to anyone that wants to understand how to use their eyes and ears to be more proactive and how to work with their local law enforcement,” said Corporal Suttles.
Suttles said it’s also an opportunity for citizens to become ambassadors for the city of Jackson Police Department; building relationships beyond patrolling and being transparent.
