Man accused of shooting Madison Co. deputy Brad Sullivan to be held without bond

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Edgar Ebert, the accused shooter in the case of the Madison County Deputy shooting is being held without bond.
He had his preliminary hearing at a Madison County Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Several law enforcement officers were there in support.
Investigator Troy Travis testified about the investigation into the events of September 5th that led to Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Sullivan being shot.
He showed photos of the six MCSO vehicles that were riddled with bullets on Sept. 5, explaining that they were a piece of why Egbert is accused of six counts of attempted murder.
“Every one of them shows without a doubt that Egbert had every intention of killing those police officers,” Travis said.
Travis also said there were 89 shell casings collected from that crime scene including several empty magazines capable of housing up to 30 rounds of ammo.
The defendant was shooting at individual vehicles, they were not in a group. Travis describes how Egbert was using his Jeep as cover and was standing in the ditch firing at officers as they arrived on the scene.
