Jackson police release information on 1 runaway, 3 missing persons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have released the information of one runaway and three missing persons in the metro-area.
Daterria Moore is a juvenile who is described as a black female, is 5′2″ and weighs 210 pounds. She is a juvenile and is listed as a runaway.
Moore has been missing since September 6th of this year and was last seen at 28 Raintree Place in Jackson with a pink Victoria Secret bookbag and wearing gray pajamas.
Ebony Jackson is listed as a missing person and was last seen at 3705 N West Street in Jackson.
She is described as having brown eyes and black hair and is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Jackson has been missing since August 9th of this year.
Richard Butler was last seen at the VA Medical Center in Jackson and is known to suffer from elements that may impair his judgement.
He is a black male who is 5′8″ and weighs 148 pounds. Butler has brown eyes and black and white hair.
He has been missing since June 4th of this year.
Rickie Lee Donnell is a black male who was last seen at 147 Myer Avenue in Jackson.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Donnell has brown eyes, black hair and has been missing since August 28, 2012.
If you have information about any of these missing persons or runaway, please contact Detective Sharon Jordan with the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS
