16-inch water main break causes outages across Downtown and South Jackson

16-inch water main break causes outages across Downtown and South Jackson
We were not able to confirm how long the air conditioning has been out at the Jackson Water Department at Metro Center.
By Waverly McCarthy | September 24, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several areas of Downtown and South Jackson are without water after a 16-in water main break.

According to the City of Jackson, a contractor hit the line on Rankin Street, breaking it.

REPORTED OUTAGES

  • Henley Young Detention Center
  • Wilkins Elementary School
  • Whitten Middle School
  • Wingfield High School
  • USPS on South Street
  • Davita
  • Key Elementary School
  • Jackson Animal Hospital
  • Peeples Middle School
  • Obama Magnet Elementary School
  • CMMC/ Merritt Health
  • Jackson Convention Complex
  • Jackson Police Department headquarters
  • WLBT
  • Entergy
  • Irby Electric
  • Richard Wright Library

The Jackson Fire Department is on standby to assist Henley Young Detention Center if needed.

Updates will go out when they are available.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.