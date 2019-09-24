16-inch water main break causes outages across Downtown and South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several areas of Downtown and South Jackson are without water after a 16-in water main break.
According to the City of Jackson, a contractor hit the line on Rankin Street, breaking it.
REPORTED OUTAGES
- Henley Young Detention Center
- Wilkins Elementary School
- Whitten Middle School
- Wingfield High School
- USPS on South Street
- Davita
- Key Elementary School
- Jackson Animal Hospital
- Peeples Middle School
- Obama Magnet Elementary School
- CMMC/ Merritt Health
- Jackson Convention Complex
- Jackson Police Department headquarters
- WLBT
- Entergy
- Irby Electric
- Richard Wright Library
The Jackson Fire Department is on standby to assist Henley Young Detention Center if needed.
Updates will go out when they are available.
