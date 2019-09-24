Ground broken for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Lost Rabbit

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new St. Jude Dream Home will soon be under construction in the Jackson area. Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the Town of Lost Rabbit, an upscale subdivision in Madison between the Natchez Trace Parkway and the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
Tickets to win the home will soon be available for $100 each, with the proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family has to pay for treatment, food, or lodging at St. Jude, and the Dream Home giveaway helps make that possible.
Builder Brian Burkley of Deep South Custom Homes is back this year, but he’s bringing in a new partner, Crosstown Builders. They will be joined by numerous suppliers and other vendors who will donate their time and materials to get the home built.
“We’ve been working on the plans for several months," Burkley said at the groundbreaking. "It’s a multi-level house with a great view of the Reservoir, so there will be some balconies on the front elevation.”
Southern Lifestyle Development, which has been involved in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaways in other cities, donated the lot.
“It’s just humbling to be a part of such a wonderful, moving experience," said Alexandra Laggner, Southern Lifestyle Development’s marketing manager.
“It’s something we’re super-passionate about, and we love St. Jude," Burkley added. "We love the children and the mission there. It’s always been from the heart.”
We will let you know when tickets go on sale. A limited number will be available for purchase, and they have sold out well before the giveaway in recent years.
This is WLBT’s 17th St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.