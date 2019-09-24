Former MDOT employee arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former employee of the Mississippi Department of Transportation has been booked into the Hinds County jail following an indictment charging her with embezzlement.
Attorney General Jim Hood made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Forty-year-old Selena Standifer of Brandon turned herself in to authorities Friday.
She is accused of converting more than $1,000 in gift cards to her own use in December of 2015 while employed at MDOT. The gift cards were the property of the department.
If convicted, Standifer faces up to 20 years in prison.
