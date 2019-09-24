First Alert Forecast: few showers Tuesday; staying warm this week

TUESDAY: A quiet, yet a bit cloudier start to your Tuesday. A weak sluggish front will slip southward through the day – bringing a few showers into the fold. Behind the front, a reinforcing push of drier air to take us into mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s; lows will drop to near 70° by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: With the front still nearby, we’ll remain slightly unsettled with a mix of sun and clouds and an opportunity for a few widely spaced afternoon showers. Highs will manage the lower 90s again as we remain well above average for this time of the year.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Yet another week where high pressure will be the big weather maker – keeping things quiet and dry. Highs will gradually begin to head back upward, into the lower to middle 90s by the end of the work week – eventually middle to upper 90s emerge by the weekend and the start of the upcoming work week, nearing record territory by Monday.
