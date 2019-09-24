Federal disaster assistance comes as relief to flood victims in Mississippi counties

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eight Mississippi counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance for individuals and households.
Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties in Mississippi are now eligible to register for federal disaster assistance. The declaration is in response to tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that affected the state in late February.
It also covers the Yazoo-Basin backwater flooding which affected close to half-a-million acres of land for over six months.
That means federal help could soon be on the way for flood victims in the Eagle Lake community in Warren County. Some residents say the flood has taken a financial toll on them, so they are looking for any relief.
Linda Banchetti is back in her home, but the work has just begun. The historic backwater flood left a big mess in her backyard, her garage was flooded, and her pier was all but destroyed.
“The biggest financial challenge is the work that we’re gonna have to do to the back of the lot on the lake side and our pier; but many others, their houses were completely destroyed,” said Banchetti.
Warren County was one of eight counties in the state President Donald Trump declared a federal disaster area.
“Hopefully when it comes, people will be able to put back what they had before,” Banchetti said.
Eagle Lake’s fire chief Earl Wallace agrees. He says finding out his community is eligible for individual financial aid is a relief.
“All of our elected officials, everyone has been pushing for it and we finally have it,” said Wallace.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides financial assistance to flood victims in households and renters who are mostly un-insured and under-insured.
MEMA’s executive director Greg Michel says residents in the eight counties will still have to apply for this funding.
“The average claim the individual can expect to get is somewhere between $2,500 and $4,000 thousand dollars.," he said. “Even though they are eligible, they still have to register on FEMA’s website and then they will go to a damage recover center that will be located in two places that they can go in an apply for those grants.”
Michel continued, saying, “There is a myriad of different types of grants they could be eligible for. It could be rental reimbursement, it could SBA loans, it could reimbursement for damages to the homes.”
You can pre-register online for individual assistance by going to FEMA’s website or you can call the number for more information (800) 621-3362.
Two disaster recovery centers will be set up as early as next week in Lowndes and Warren County for people to register.
