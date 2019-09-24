Costco building coming along in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The new Costco that’s currently under construction in Ridgeland is starting to take shape.
City officials say construction of the building should take about 110 days.
The construction of the steel structure of the building will start around October 7.
Currently, part of the foundation has been poured and there are two walls on the south side of the building that are up.
Although they plan to be done around the first of the year, weather permitting, they will hold the opening of the business until March 1.
Shoppers say they are excited about the first-ever Costco store to be located in the state.
There’s also progress being made on the Costco fueling station.
There are other shopping out-parcels that will be located there as well.
The gas station is set to open sometime around the first of the year.
