Construction hurting some businesses along Highway 49 in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Highway 49 construction is breaking the backs of some business owners in Richland.
For two years, the work has torn up roads and closed access to stores and shops along the construction route.
The road work is hitting some businesses in their wallets, and they are barely remaining open.
“Everyday we’re putting money out of our pocket to revive this business,” said Paul Thind, owner of DP Fuel and Food. “So I don’t know how long we’re gonna last."
Six months after Thind opened DP Fuel and Food on Highway 49 in Richland, construction began.
The entrance to his store was cut off, and he was forced to close his Subway shop because of a more than 70 percent drop in business. He’s now driving a truck to make ends meet.
“We had to close this because we can’t afford the employees and we lost so much money,” added Thind. “Right now we’re borrowing from my credit card to pay the property tax and other taxes. I have to borrow from my credit card."
Just across the highway, Carnell Louisville has seen a 70 percent drop in customers at New Shine Car Wash and Detail Shop. He said piles of dirt practically block his entrance.
“It’s just been steadily declining, steadily declining,” said Louisville. “Because as each year progresses, so are the business has been decreasing. I’m sure somewhere down the line it will start coming back up but I don’t know how long that’s gonna be."
Approximately 51,000 vehicles travel the Richland highway daily.
The project will expand the roadway to three lanes in each direction.
Meanwhile, businesses don’t know how much longer they can stay open.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by summer 2021.
