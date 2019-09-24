Colleges around metro registering young voters on National Voter Registration Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and colleges are making sure students can participate in the election process.
They are setting up voter registration drives on campus and in the community.
The deadline to register in-person in the Circuit Clerks’ Office is 5:00 p.m. on October 7. The deadline for mail registration is also October 7.
Students are hoping to get as many people registered as they can.
“I think it’s very important that we go out and voice our opinions," said Terriyana Bailey, Tougaloo College student. "State how we feel. Express our beliefs. Also, hold our elected officials accountable.”
In Mississippi, a downloadable registration application is available in order to register to vote. You can visit that website here. You can also update your voter information on this site.
For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Elections Division at (601) 576-2550.
