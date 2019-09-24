Car stolen from Jackson gas station collides with another stolen car on University Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two stolen cars crashed into each other on University Blvd. early Tuesday morning.
According to Jackson police, a vehicle was stolen from a gas station in south Jackson just after 4:00 a.m.
It collided with another stolen vehicle on University Blvd. at Winter St. before crashing again near Hooker St.
Police said both vehicles’ occupants jumped out and ran from police.
A few minutes after the crash, police found an injured male a short distance from Hooker Street and believe he was the driver of the vehicle stolen from south Jackson.
The second vehicle involved in the crash was stolen from another jurisdiction. Police have not yet found its occupants.
