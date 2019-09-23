WATCH: Bold burglary caught on camera in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bold burglary took place on Sunday morning on Tyrone Drive in Fondren.
A gold colored SUV with at least two women pull up to a home being renovated. They get out and begin taking items from a work trailer parked in the driveway.
Jay Wilson, the owner of the tools, tells 3 On Your Side the burglars broke the lock on the trailer, possibly with a screwdriver, and stole virtually everything inside. It was $6,000 worth of equipment, including a commercial paint sprayer, an air compressor, drills, saws, and more.
The burglars first pulled into the driveway, then pulled out, turned around, and backed in to take more. They may have made two trips.
Wilson says he has had to buy $1,100 in new equipment so he can continue working.
Jackson police confirm they’re investigating this crime. Call police if you have any information.
