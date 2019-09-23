Two Jackson men arrested for rash of auto burglaries in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson men were arrested for a rash of auto burglaries in the city of Madison.
According to Major Robert Sanders with the Madison Police Department, on Sunday the Madison Police Department began investigating several incidents where property was being stolen from unlocked vehicles.
The burglaries happened in the Traceland North and Tidewater Subdivisions. Police say money and firearms were stolen from several unlocked vehicles.
After investigating several leads, police developed a suspect vehicle and tracked it to 1228 Woodell Drive in Jackson.
Madison police and Jackson police arrested two men at this home. 23-year-old Anthony A. Johnson and 21-year-old Randell Harris Jr. were charged with eight counts of auto burglary and eight counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Johnson and Harris are being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting their initial court appearance.
Major Sanders says that this investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.
