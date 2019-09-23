‘Something needs to change’ Vicksburg residents react to violent weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A violent weekend in the City of Vicksburg leaves to one man dead and two people injured. With two separate shootings in less than 48 hours... residents in the area tell 3 on Your Side the violence needs to stop.
“Things are getting bad now. How much more can we take? I mean these shootings over the weekend, my goodness. What more can we do?” said a few Vicksburg residents.
“It makes us feel so uneasy but honestly it is just something we can’t escape. Senseless violence touches everybody.”
It all started Friday night when police were called about shots fired on Fayette Street.
36-year-old Dematric Lamar Clark was found laying in the middle of the street when police arrived.
Clark later died from a gun shot wound to the head.
A second shooting broke out early Sunday morning on North Frontage Road.
18 year old Shemar Keyon Anderson and 19 year old Jadariuce Ladelle Devoils were both shot. But according to the Devoils family, his first name is Jatavius Devoils.
Rudolph Walker has lived in Vicksburg his whole life.
“It is such a shame. This community has to come together with our leaderships. supervisors, the mayor, and the people who are leaders in our schools and churches to all come together to come up with something. I know there is only so much you can do but something has to be done.”
Walker says things have drastically changed over the years
“I can remember when at three or four in the morning you wouldn’t see anyone on the streets.. no you always will. What is out there? it makes me feel bad because you would things would improve and get beyond this.”
Walker says the community needs more activities, and less violence...
And 15-year-old Jaylen Smith agrees.
“It makes me feel bad that people are going against each other in ways they shouldn’t. Everyone should just get along it shouldn’t be this hard for people to figure things out!”
For almost 40 years Joseph Griffin has lived in the area.
“Don’t take the senseless violence as a symbol of what we are made of. We are so much more then that! It is unfortunate. It is sad but we deal with it so we can move on.”
The conditions of both Anderson and Devoils remain serious. It is still unclear if the shootings are connected. Police are still investigating both cases.
