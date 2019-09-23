Ridgeland police asking for help identifying man wanted for multiple liquor store burglaries

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a serial burglary suspect who has broken into minority-owned businesses and has damaged property and has stolen cash and merchandise.
The suspect has broken into two package stores in the Ridgeland area as well as many other businesses in the metro area.
Any tips can be offered anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS or by calling the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.
