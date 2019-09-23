Munoz forces playoff, wins 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sebastian Munoz may have been born in Bogota, Colombia, but he will always have a special place in his heart for Jackson, Miss.
Heading into the final round of the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship with a one-shot lead, Munoz took on all-comers and survived, sinking a par put on the 18th hole in a playoff to outlast Songjae Im and notch his first ever win on the PGA Tour.
“I’m feeling amazing,” said Munoz, who actually made his tour debut at this same tournament back in 2017. “Today, they came for me, they got me and it took one more extra hole to get it done.
“They wanted more golf, so we gave it to them.”
Munoz held onto a one-stroke lead heading into the back-nine, however a bogey on 16, combined with three consecutive birdies by Im saw Munoz heading to 18 down a shot. Struggling finding the fairway all day long, Munoz made his count drive, which set him up for a birdie putt to force the playoff.
“That was huge,” recalled Munoz. “It gave me shivers, it was amazing and the place erupted.”
With the victory, Munoz is guaranteed to remain on the PGA Tour for the next two years, plus an invite to next season’s Masters, on top of $1.18 million in tournament winnings.
After the conclusion of the tournament Sanderson Farms CEO and Chairman Joe Sanderson announced the tournament will return to the Country Club of Jackson next season but with a new date set for October 1-4.
