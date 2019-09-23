Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A weak cool front is trying to drop in from the north. It won’t completely make it, but it might be enough to trigger a shower over the next 24hours. Severe weather is unlikely. This continues to be a very dry month, despite Fall officially beginning this morning. It’s right now as of today, one of the driest and hottest Septembers on record. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s everyday this week and coming weekend. The humidity will make it feel more like 95 to 100 degrees, with most days rain free and filled with sunshine. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees. The tropics remain active with several systems in the Atlantic. Karen is the one to watch later this week as it stalls east of The Bahamas. The other ones are expected to turn out to sea. There is a weak disturbance near the Yucatan of Mexico and we’ll watch that, but development is going to be slow and it will likely impact and move inland over Mexico before anything else happens with it. South wind at 5mph tonight and Northwest at the same speed Tuesday. Average high is 85 and the average low is 62. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 6:55pm.