Man and baby shot on Waggoner Rd. in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and a baby were shot on Waggoner Rd. in Leake County Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Waggoner says two men got into some sort of fight and 25-year-old Daniel Momon went into the house and got a shotgun. He came back out and started shooting into a car outside.
According to the sheriff, the 1-year-old baby was shot in the hip while sitting in a car seat.
After Momon shot into the car, striking the baby, the other man came out shooting at Momon.
Momon was shot in the buttocks and taken to UMMC then released. He has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The baby, Jamaryan Johnson-Walker was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The second shooter has not yet been identified or taken into custody. There is no word yet if there will be any charges against him.
