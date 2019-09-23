JSU students collecting supplies to help Hurricane Dorian victims in Bahamas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is collecting supplies to help victims of the devastating hurricane that recently struck the Bahamas.
The hurricane relief effort will take place Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
JSU international organization is holding the drive at the Student Center Information Booth on 1400 John R. Lynch Street.
Items being collected are:
- Soap
- Diapers
- Batteries
- Toothpaste/tooth brushes
- Flashlights
- Deodorant
- Baby wipes
- First aid kits
- Baby formula
- Small towels
- Hand sanitizer
- Feminine products
Please do not donate water or canned goods. If you would like more more information, contact JSU Global at (601) 979-1611.
