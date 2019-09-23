JSU students collecting supplies to help Hurricane Dorian victims in Bahamas

By Morgan Howard | September 23, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:38 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is collecting supplies to help victims of the devastating hurricane that recently struck the Bahamas.

The hurricane relief effort will take place Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

JSU international organization is holding the drive at the Student Center Information Booth on 1400 John R. Lynch Street.

Items being collected are:

  • Soap
  • Diapers
  • Batteries
  • Toothpaste/tooth brushes
  • Flashlights
  • Deodorant
  • Baby wipes
  • First aid kits
  • Baby formula
  • Small towels
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Feminine products

Please do not donate water or canned goods. If you would like more more information, contact JSU Global at (601) 979-1611.

