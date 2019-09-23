Former TTU basketball star Andre Emmett killed in Dallas shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sad news for Red Raider Nation as sources are reporting Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas.
Texas Tech has confirmed the death of Emmett.
According to Dallas Police, around 2:30 a.m., 37-year-old Andre Emmett, was approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his home in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Ave. According to police, the suspects pulled out a gun and an “altercation” began. Emmett was shot as he ran from the suspects.
Emmett was found by a passerby who called 911. He was found several hundred feet from his home.
Emmett was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses reported seeing two suspects, one described as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red hat. The suspects entered a white Chrysler 300 and fled onto N. Fitzhugh Avenue towards Ross Avenue.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Sayers with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3647, or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #193330-2019.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in TTU program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. A Dallas native, Emmett finished his career scoring 17.6 points per game and with 765 rebounds, 201 assists and 164 blocks. He earned All-America honors during his senior season, was a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.
Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times in his career and is second in program history with 10 games with 30 or more points. He would record 16 double-doubles as a Red Raider, including seven during his senior season. Emmett, who was 882-for-1,765 (50 percent) from the field in 128 games, scored a career-high 34 points against Missouri on Feb. 9, 2003 and finished his junior season averaging 21.8 points per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, he is the all-time leading scorer in conference play for the Red Raiders with 1,112 points and 17.7 points per game.
He was selected in the NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics in 2004 and has played professionally for the past 15 years, most recently in the BIG3. He was taken with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. In 2018, Emmett emerged as a leading MVP candidate and had one of the most impressive playoff runs in BIG3 history.
He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018. In March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor for his contributions to Tech’s basketball program. His name is etched into the United Supermarkets Arena.
