First Alert Forecast: 90s hold on through first week of Autumn

MONDAY: Starting the new work and school week off quietly once again – expect a mostly to partly sunny day with highs in the lower 90s amid tolerable humidity levels. An approaching front from the north may help to spark a few afternoon storms north of I-20. The front will slip south through Monday evening – bringing with it a few storms. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY: The front will slip southward through Tuesday – bringing a few showers into the fold. Behind the front, a reinforcing push of drier air to take us into mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Yet another week where high pressure will be the big weather maker – keeping things quiet and dry. Highs will gradually begin to head back upward, into the lower to middle 90s by the end of the work week – eventually middle to upper 90s emerge by the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.