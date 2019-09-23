Courtney Rainey sentenced to 15 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Courtney Rainey has been sentenced to 15 years with three years suspended in prison for witness intimidation in the Canton voter fraud case.
She was also given five years of supervised probation upon release.
Her attorney plans to appeal.
Rainey, Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and school board member, was found guilty of witness intimidation in July.
The jury was hung on one count of voter fraud and found Rainey not guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud.
