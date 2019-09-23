Courtney Rainey sentenced to 15 years in prison

Her attorney plans to appeal.

Courtney Rainey sentenced to 15 years in prison. (Source: WLBT)
By Waverly McCarthy | September 23, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 11:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Courtney Rainey has been sentenced to 15 years with three years suspended in prison for witness intimidation in the Canton voter fraud case.

She was also given five years of supervised probation upon release.

Her attorney plans to appeal.

Rainey, Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs and school board member, was found guilty of witness intimidation in July.

The jury was hung on one count of voter fraud and found Rainey not guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud.

