Celebrities, law enforcement from around the country send injured Madison deputy well-wishes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On a Facebook page called “Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan,” Ted Nugent reaches out to the injured deputy in front of the almost 4,200 followers of the page.
“Hey Deputy Brad Sullivan, the Nugent family is praying for you and we salute you for your heroic warrior service,” he says. “We are with you, Brad. Godspeed, get well soon. We love what you do, man.”
Chris Fox, a Secret Service special ops agent, and his K9 Yannes offer prayers and well-wishes from the Washington D.C. area to the wounded hero back in his home state.
Former standout Ole Miss defensive back Derek Jones, now the associate head coach at Duke University, points out that, “You’re always in the line of duty, which means you’re always in the line of danger. It takes a special person to make those sacrifices, but I want you to know those sacrifices are not under appreciated and I’m sitting here in Durham, North Carolina, hoping things work out for the best for you.”
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, country music singer/songwriter Randy Houser, Governor Phil Bryant and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, former N’Sync superstar Lance Bass, and multiple Mississippi State athletic types -- there’s no one type of person leaving well-wishes for the deputy who his friends say is all heart.
It’s going to be that heart that saves him as he fights his way back from being shot in the head with a fully-automatic rifle, they say. The heart that loves a nine-year-old son, that cares deeply for his friends, and that always, to a fault, puts others first.
That’s why one of his supervisors set up the Facebook page. It seemed a little more lasting than cards and flowers, he said. The supervisor wouldn’t speak to us on the record because he wanted the story “only to be about Brad.”
So many friends can’t wait to be there when Sullivan is able to see it for himself. And given just the number of prayers lifted up by the people in the videos on Sullivan’s Facebook page, there is great hope among the deputy’s friends and loved ones that that time isn’t forever away.
