Burn ban approved for Montgomery County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, September 23, at the request of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately. A burn ban was approved for Adams County just a week before.
“Wildfires typically pick up in Mississippi in late September through the end of October,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman.
The MFC approved the Montgomery County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.
“Over the past week, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to more than 60 wildfires across the state that have burned nearly 2,000 acres,” said Bozeman. “Because of the lack of rainfall the state has seen over the past month and the current forecast, the threat of wildfire is elevated across the state.”
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set.
For more information about active burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook and Twitter.
