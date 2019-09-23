Axe throwing club uses grand opening to help injured Madison deputy

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new business in Brandon used its grand opening weekend to help a Madison County deputy who was injured in the line of duty.
Keith and Cathy Black own Black Axes Throwing Club and donated $5 of every lane booked last weekend to help Deputy Brad Sullivan with his medical expenses.
Sullivan was shot in the head by a suspect during a shootout earlier this month.
The owners say it is important to help during this tough time.
“My background was law enforcement and we felt a need, or desire, to help out Brad Sullivan in his time of need,” said Keith Black. “We understand that the medical bills are probably going to be pretty high, even after insurance.”
“Keith’s a part of law enforcement and, the way we look at that is, everyone is a part of that family and that’s how we can give back,” added Cathy Black. “It’s a small way, but it’s a way that we can help.”
The business is also decorated with firefighter and law enforcement memorabilia.
In fact, one wall has been reserved for law enforcement, firefighters, and even members of the military to sign in honor of their service.
