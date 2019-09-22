Yazoo Co. Flood Aid event raises over $48,000 for backwater flood victims

SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo Long Term Recovery Committee hosted a flood aid event, Saturday, in Satartia. Thousands of people attended.
“We wanna raise awareness of the forgotten backwater flood and second, we wanna raise the spirits of the people that were impacted by that flood,” said Ken Lynch, a member of the committee.
Vendors, bounce houses, a silent auction, and music all part of a fundraiser to help families struggling with backwater aftermath.
They raised more than $48,000. Van Ray, another member of the committee, said there are several families they’re looking to help.
“We have about 55 cases here in Yazoo County that they were either out of their house, or they had floodwaters in the house. Those are the ones we’re working with,” said Ray.
Some of the residents have shared their stories with Long Term, which Lynch shared with WLBT.
“She was talking to us recently about how the water would come into her home and then go out, and then come in and that happened for months. And she felt like 'does anybody know? Does anybody care?” he explained.
Though they may feel forgotten, Ray hoped that this event is gave the area a sense of unity.
“It brings the community together. we work hard to help those that have unmet needs that are not met by FEMA, they are not met by MEMA, they’re not covered by insurance,” said Ray.
