Volunteers help clean up the Pearl River during 3rd annual Clean Sweep

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday kicked off the Pearl Riverkeeper’s Pearl River Clean Sweep for the 3rd year in a row. Volunteers spent the morning collecting trash from 30 different locations along the Pearl River watershed.
It’s a river-wide clean up event across two states and 15 counties.
Claire Graves talked about why the event makes a difference.
“There are folks up and down the Pearl River all the way towards the Gulf Coast today about 30 cites with volunteers. They are coming out today to help pickup trash. Sometimes very unusual trash out of the Pearl River and just really make a difference.”
In the last two years the Pearl River Clean Sweep removed more than 60,000 pounds of trash from the watershed and over 490 miles of beautiful, drinkable water.
So what is today really all about? Millsaps College Freshman, Kells Hecht... came to find out.
“I have always been a nature guy so it is awesome to come out here. In Memphis we have a very similar river and it reminds me of home. It’s just awesome to come out and pick up stuff and make it all look good!”
John Weaver is another local volunteer. Weaver says today is all about taking care of the community they love.
“It is a resource that we all get to use, but not everyone cleans up. It is just so nice when we can come back down and see everything so clean.”
“This is our Pearl River. This is a place that we love and it is a place we want to take ownership over. We want this to be a place our communities, our kids, our families can all enjoy. It is just another reason Jackson is such a great place to live!”
