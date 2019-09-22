Two 18-year-olds seriously injured after shootout in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 18-year-olds are in the hospital after an early morning shootout in Vicksburg.
Police received a call of shots being fired in the 1100 block of North Frontage Road around 2:29 a.m. Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they noticed multiple shell casings on the ground and received a call of two gunshot victims who had been taken to River Regions West Campus.
The facilities emergency room was not operational, so 911 was called.
There, police found Shemar Keyon Anderson, 18, who had been shot in the chest area and Jatavius Jerome Qualls, 18, who had been shot in the hip area.
Paramedics arrived and took Anderson to Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He was then air lifted to UMMC, where he was last listed in critical condition.
Qualls was taken to UMMC by ambulance, where he was last listed in serious condition.
Police have learned both Anderson and Qualls were at the location of the shooting before they were taken to River Regions West Campus.
This shooting occurred only a day after 36-year-old Dematric Lamar Clark was killed early Saturday morning in Vicksburg after being shot in the head.
Authorities are still investigating both shooting. If anyone has information concerning these crimes, they are asked to call crime stoppers at 601-355-8477.
