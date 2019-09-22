Rehabilitated horses given new homes and new hope at Jackson auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair was held Saturday at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson. About 60 rehabilitated horses were up for auction.
Potential buyers were screened to make sure they could properly take care of the animal. Trainers and other experts were available to answer questions from buyers about the horses health and behavior.
“We really look at the horse. We put him through a lot of different situations so we can figure out what his personality is; what works for him, what doesn’t. It’s a really good way to get the background on the horse,” said Kathryn Allman, who is a volunteer at the auction.
Willie Dumas has gotten four horses from the auction in the past. He’s looking to possibly add another horse to his family. Dumas said, “There’s a saying. I think it was attributed to Ronald Reagan that says the outside of a horse is good for the inside of man. I truly believe that. It’s changed our lives.”
The auction was hosted by the Safe Horse Project, which consists of different equine organizations and professionals.
