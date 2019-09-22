Harper rallies Alcorn State past Prairie View 45-41

But Morton and the Panthers (1-3, 1-1) answered with 19 straight points to grab the lead. Morton hit Tony Mullins for a 66-yard score and then hooked up with Kelejawan Chriss from 21 yards out. Prairie View took the lead after Ahmad Antoine blocked a McCullough punt, giving the Panthers the ball at the Alcorn State 1-yard line. Dawonya Tucker took it in from there, but the Panthers missed their second PAT and the lead stood at 19-17. The Braves took a 24-19 lead into halftime after Harper scored on a 5-yard run following another Prairie View turnover.