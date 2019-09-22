Former Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead found dead at 32

AUSTIN, Tx. (WLBT) - Tragic news on Sunday as reports come in that former University of Texas and Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead has died over the weekend at the age of 32.
According to NBC Sports details remain limited, but officers who are investigating the case do not initially suspect any foul play involved.
The signal-caller from Stephenville, Texas was once one of the top recruits in the country and committed to the Longhorns as part of their recruiting class following the 2005 national title. He split time with Colt McCoy at quarterback during his first year in Austin and then later transferred to Oxford when it was clear that he was not going to become the starter longterm under Mack Brown.
Snead led the Rebels to nine wins in back-to-back seasons as the team’s quarterback and later declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year. He went undrafted however and bounced around the league after that.
