Vicksburg man killed after being shot in the head; Police ask community for information

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are asking for information in connection with a homicide in the city.
Friday morning around 12:51 a.m., police responded to shots being fired and one person being shot in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street where he was still breathing.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Dematric Lamar Clark.
Clark had sustained one gunshot wound to the head and later died from his injuries.
This homicide is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
