Residents shaken up by explosion in Gautier
Mayor Torjusen says one person was taken to a hospital in Mobile. (Source: Photo Mayor Phil Torjusen)
By Annie Johnson | September 21, 2019 at 9:18 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:33 PM

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen confirmed a house explosion shook things up in Gautier Friday night.

The home is currently taped off by the fire department. (Source: Photo Mayor Phil Torjusen)

Torjusen said the explosion may have been caused by a propane tank after a fire started on South Haven Drive. The propane tank was on the property.

“Without releasing the patient’s name, he is in Gulfport Memorial Hospital sedated and intubated being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Fire Chief Robert Jones.

According to the mayor, the fire started first, and the propane tank blew up after.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details once they become available.

