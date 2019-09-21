Residents shaken up by explosion in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen confirmed a house explosion shook things up in Gautier Friday night.
Torjusen said the explosion may have been caused by a propane tank after a fire started on South Haven Drive. The propane tank was on the property.
“Without releasing the patient’s name, he is in Gulfport Memorial Hospital sedated and intubated being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Fire Chief Robert Jones.
According to the mayor, the fire started first, and the propane tank blew up after.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details once they become available.
