Dozens join Youth Climate Strike on the steps of Capitol Building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chants and signs lead the Youth Climate Strike on the steps of the State Capitol Friday.
Some of the demonstrators, like Tracy Arnett, drove from Starkville to support the cause.
“It’s really and truly about the only issue that truly does matter because nothing else is going to matter if our planet warms, and our sea levels rise, and we can’t grow food that’s viable,” said Arnett.
Sameer Khan, a high school senior, organized the strike with the help of friends; “and especially now that we’re young people, I think that we have a responsibility. If the adults aren’t going to get it, we have to get it done for them.”
Arnett said that she would love to “see our government put people’s needs before corporations profits. And that would mean moving our reliance on fossil fuels.”
Hannah Williams with MS Votes was also there to facilitate voter registration.
“The ability of being able to vote, that could also push for us to elect officials to care about we care about,” she said.
Even one of the youngest demonstrators, 9-year-old Cecile, had opinions on what needs to happen in order to save the planet.
“We already have answers, we just need to start use them; well we already know wind power, solar power. We have lots of solutions but we need to use them," she said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s Democratic or Republican, we all live on the same planet," said Arnett.
